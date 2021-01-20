Surgeon General Jerome Adams resigns at request of President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has resigned at the request of President Joe Biden.

Adams was nominated by former President Donald Trump and sworn into the job in September 2017.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve this great nation, as this has been the honor of my life,” wrote Adams in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Three years and five months ago, I was confirmed as just the 20th United States Surgeon General – and only the second ever African American male to serve in that role.”

Adams’ resignation came the same day Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office.

The Biden administration announced its nominee for surgeon general in early December, tapping Vivek Murthy for the role. He previously served in the position under former President Barack Obama and he’s a close adviser to Biden.

When his nomination was revealed, Murthy said he never dreamed he’d have the honor to once again serve as surgeon general.

“In this moment of crisis, I’m grateful for the opportunity to help end this pandemic, be a voice for science, and support our nation on its path to rebuilding and healing,” said Murthy.

Murthy’s nomination will still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can begin work.

The surgeon general is known as the “nation’s doctor” and provides Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health and reduce the risk of illness and injury, according to the Health and Human Services website.

