Supreme Court denies Trump request to keep tax records private

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Supreme Court declined a request from former President Donald Trump to halt a New York state prosecutor from obtaining his tax returns, the Associated Press reports.

The decision closes a years-long effort by Trump to keep his tax returns private. The Economist reports that Monday’s decision opens eight years of tax returns to New York County district attorney Cy Vance.

The Supreme Court did not deliver any dissents or offer any explanation as to why they denied Trump’s request for a stay in keeping the returns out of Vance’s hands.

The Associated Press reports that Trump’s tax records are not expected to be made public through the investigation. However, potential prosecution and investigations that arise from prosecutors’ possession of his returns could dog Trump in his post-presidency years.

In a statement released shortly after the Supreme Court handed down its decision, Vance simply said that “the work continues.”

In a statement on Monday, Trump criticized the Supreme Court decision, saying that it should have never let what he called a “fishing expedition” happen.

“This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country (sic), whether it was the never ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possibly be investigated, “Russia Russia Russia,” where there was a finding of “No Collusion,” or two ridiculous “Crazy Nancy” inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends!” Trump wrote.

