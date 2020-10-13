Senator Mitt Romney urges leaders to ‘tone down’ the ‘hate-filled morass’ of politics

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Senator Mitt Romney released a statement Tuesday pleading with the country to “lower the heat” of divisive political rhetoric, just weeks before Election Day.

“The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate ‘a monster.’ He calls for the justice department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her. Democrats launch blistering attacks of their own—though their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others,” his statement posted on Twitter reads .

Romney is currently a senator representing Utah. He is a former governor of Massachusetts, and was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.

He has been a member of the Republican party his entire time in politics. As a senator, he has seemed willing to stand in opposition to President Donald Trump. In February, Romney was the sole Republican senator to vote to convict President Trump during his impeachment trial.

Romney also took some time before saying he would vote for President Trump’s latest nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, leading some to think he may not. In the end, he said he would follow the constitution and vote if a vote is held.

His statement Tuesday morning urges leaders on both sides to “tone it down.” He calls out actions on both sides, and says the world and American families are watching.

“The world is watching America with abject horror; more consequentially, our children are watching. Many Americans are frightened for our country—so divided, so angry, so mean, so violent,” the statement reads.

The statement makes no reference by name to either President Trump or Demoncratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. It also does not say anything about endorsing a candidate or the upcoming election.

Senator Romney’s full statement is below.

I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election. But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation – let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.

The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate “a monster.” He calls for the justice department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her. Democrats launch blistering attacks of their own—though their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others. Pelosi tears up the president’s states of the union speech on national television. Keith Olbermann calls the president a “terrorist.” Media on the left and the right amplify all of it.

The rabid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters who take the small and predictable step from intemperate word to dangerous action. The world is watching America with abject horror; more consequentially, our children are watching. Many Americans are frightened for our country—so divided, so angry, so mean, so violent.

It is time to lower the heat. Leaders must tone it down. Leaders from the top and leaders from all stripes: parents, bosses, reporters, columnists, professors, union chiefs, everyone. The consequences of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that.

My thoughts on the current state of our politics: pic.twitter.com/oYY4zlX6ZP — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 13, 2020