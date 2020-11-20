Senator Chachi? Actor Scott Baio challenges Romney on Twitter

by: KSTU Staff

If actor Scott Baio gets his way, Utah’s first lady may soon be Joanie Cunningham and senatorial staff meetings will be held in the bathroom at Al’s.

A day after Sen. Mitt Romney criticized President Donald Trump’s moves to hold up election results, Baio tweeted Friday that he might move to Utah and challenge for his seat.

Baio, a staunch supporter of Trump and the Republican Party, mentioned the state’s beautiful golf courses and said that after he plays “a few rounds,” he’ll unseat Romney.

The actor known for his role in the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Charles in Charge” went on to accuse Ann Romney of canceling a luncheon in Beverly Hills and keeping the campaign money for her husband. According to the star of “Bugsy Malone,” his own wife is still waiting for her $2,600 refund for the luncheon.

Baio took umbrage to Romney’s tweet Thursday that said “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President” following Trump’s efforts to undermine the presidential election that has been awarded to Joe Biden.

If Baio chooses to follow through and challenge Romney, he’ll have to wait a few years. Romney won’t be up for re-election until 2024.

