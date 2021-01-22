Senate Finance Committee unanimously advances Janet Yellen’s Treasury Secretary nomination

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Washington. The interview will air this Friday at 9:30PM/ET on FOX Business Network’s WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Senate Finance Committee unanimously voted to advance the nomination of President Joe Biden’s pick for Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen.

The committee, comprised of 13 Democrats and 13 Republicans, all voted in favor to advance Yellen’s nomination to the Senate floor.

The Senate could vote to confirm Yellen’s nomination by close of business on Friday.

Yellen, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, would be the primary go-between from the White House and Congress in negotiations for passing further economic stimulus. Biden has already unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that would include $1,400 payments to most Americans, as well as expanded unemployment benefits.

Some Republicans have express skepticism of the hefty price tag.