White House still ‘fighting’ for Tanden nomination despite bleak outlook

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden continues to stand by his nomination of Neera Tanden to run the Office of Management and Budget, even as her nomination becomes increasingly doubtful.

“We are fighting for her nomination,” Psaki said Wednesday. “She an expert whose qualification are critical.”

Psaki didn’t get into specifics regarding what outreach the White House was conducting. She also chose not to answer questions regardign reports that Biden has already selected a replacement nomination.

Psaki’s comments came hours after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee postponed a 10 a.m. procedural vote on the nomination for Tanden’s nomination.

The delayed vote is an ominous sign for the nomination, considering Tanden has lost the support of at least one Democratic Senator amid a 50-50 Senate split.

Tanden, a political consultant and Clinton aide, was nominated by Biden to run the Office of Management and Budget during the transition. But her nomination has been criticized by Republicans due to tweets she’s sent attacking prominent Republican lawmakers in recent years.

Tanden faced questions about those tweets during her confirmation hearing. She’s since apologized and deleted thousands of tweets from her page.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) announced late last week he would not vote to confirm Tanden. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), one of the most moderate members of the Republican caucus, has also said she would not support her nomination.

