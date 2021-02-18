Sen. Ted Cruz says he made a ‘mistake’ after he traveled to Cancun amid Texas weather crisis

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a confirmation hearing for United States Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

DALLAS — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has returned to the US after he traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state grapples with a weather crisis.

Video obtained by CNN showed the Texas senator returning Thursday afternoon, one day after he set flight for Cancun.

The revelation opens Cruz to significant criticism in his home state and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024. The two-term senator’s current term expires in early 2025.

After he returned home, Cruz told reporters that he “made a mistake” and that he started having “second thoughts” as soon as he boarded the plane on Wednesday. Cruz added that his family lost power for two days, prompting his daughters to make a request to go someplace warm.

“It has become a news story and a bit of a twitter sensation that I went with my family, traveled to Mexico,” Cruz told reporters.

“When they heard that school was canceled, let’s go somewhere that isn’t cold… we were trying to be good parents,” Cruz said. “I have to admit I was starting to have second thoughts the second I sat on the plane.”

In a statement to NBC News on Thursday, Cruz said that he was “wanting to be a good dad” when took the trip with his family.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My staff and I will continue to use all our resources to keep Texans warm and safe.”

