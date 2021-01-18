Security tight at handful of protests in state capitals ahead of inauguration, little to no violence

Heavily fortified statehouses around the U.S. are seeing small and peaceful protests, despite widespread fears of another burst of violence like the attack on the Capitol in Washington.

As of nightfall across much of the country Sunday, there have been no reports of any clashes.

During the day, crowds of only a dozen or two demonstrated at some boarded-up, cordoned-off statehouses, while the streets in many other capital cities remained empty.

Right-wing protesters held signs paraded by the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio but left around midday with no reports of violence.

Photos from Michigan showed National Guardsmen in humvees patrolling outside of the state capitol in Lansing. Roughly 25 people attended the protest, and according to Scripps station WXYZ in Michigan, the majority of those in attendance were members of the media.

Some protesters at state capitals throughout the country said they were there to back President Donald Trump. Others said they had instead come to voice their support for gun rights or oppose government overreach.