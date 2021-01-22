Sanders reacts to inauguration memes, shouts out woman who made his mittens

Attendees including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listen during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – If you’ve been on the internet lately, there’s a good chance you’ve come across at least one Bernie Sanders inauguration meme.

Surrounded by others sporting high fashion looks, the Vermont senator stood out with his sensible coat and recycled material mittens at the swearing-in ceremony of President Joe Biden.

One particular image of Sanders sitting cross-legged at his chair soon went viral, with people photo-shopping him into different situation, like on a subway, with the stars of “Sex and the City” and even at Hogwarts.

A day after the photo began to go viral, Sanders reacted to the many memes during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” He said he’s seen them.

“I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on,” said Sanders.

Sanders took the chance to shout out the woman who made the mittens he was wearing – a schoolteacher in Vermont named Jen Ellis.

“What’s really nice, Seth, is the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont. She’s a schoolteacher and is a very, very nice person,” said Sanders. “And she’s been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that’s being shown to her mittens.”

Ellis the told “Good Morning America” that she gave the mittens to Sanders in 2016 and that she made them out of old wool sweaters that would have otherwise been thrown away.

And for those wanting a pair of recycled mittens to match, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Ellis tweeted Wednesday that she has “no more mittens for sale,” but “there are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them.”

Aside from his outfit, many wondered what Sanders was holding at the inauguration. When Myers asked him what his manila envelope was, the senator said, “I’d love to tell you Seth, (but it’s) top secret.”

Additionally, the Sanders campaign website has begun selling sweatshirts with the image of the senator printed on them. The website says all proceeds from the $45 item will go to Meals on Wheels Vermont.