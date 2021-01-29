GOP House leader McCarthy meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss 2022 strategy

Former President Donald Trump and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy meet at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida Jan. 27, 2021

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy stopped by Palm Beach, Florida Thursday to meet with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort and post-White House home.

A statement from the congressman says the two discussed working together to help the Republicans gain control of the House in two years.

“Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022,” the statement from McCarthy’s office reads. Trump’s team told Fox News the former president would promote GOP House candidates in the next election.

Republicans flipped 13 seats from Democratic incumbents to GOP representatives in the 2020 election.

The release included a picture of McCarthy standing next to Trump inside the resort. There were no details provided at this time what Trump’s support for GOP candidates would look like.

Two weeks ago, McCarthy said then-President Trump “bears responsibility” for the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. He said Trump “should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump.”

McCarthy voted against the article of impeachment, and had tried to get support behind a measure that would instead censure the president.