Read youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman’s full inauguration poem ‘The Hill We Climb’

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — America’s first national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman touched on images of defeat and triumphant as she recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” before the nation at Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The poem, calling out to the world “even as we grieved, we grew,” referenced her own life story as an answer to her line “where can we find light/In this never-ending shade?”

“We, the successors of a country and the time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one,” Gorman said. “And yes, we are far from polished far from pristine, but that doesn’t mean we are striving to form a union that is perfect.”

Gorman used her roughly five-minute speech to echo an optimistic journey for the country, using the U.S. Capitol riots earlier this month to illustrate the country’s resolve.

“We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy, and this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated,” Gorman said.

“We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one…There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it—if only we’re brave enough to be it.”



The 22-year-old Los Angeles native was selected as Los Angeles’ first youth poet laureate in 2014 and climbed into the national role in 2017, City News Service reports. She graduated in May from Harvard University with a degree in sociology and has two forthcoming books set to publish in September.

Gorman is the sixth poet laureate to perform at a presidential inauguration and by far the youngest, the previous youngest being 44-year-old Richard Blanco during Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013.

Read Gorman’s full poem below:

“Mr. President, Dr. Biden, Madam Vice President, Mr. Emhoff, Americans and the world:

When day comes, we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade?

The loss we carry, a sea we must wade. We’ve braved the belly of the beast. We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace, and the norms and notions of what just is isn’t always justice.

And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it. Somehow we do it, somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.

We, the successors of a country and the time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one.

And yes, we are far from polished far from pristine, but that doesn’t mean we are striving to form a union that is perfect.

We are striving to forge our union with purpose to compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters, and conditions of man.

And so we lift our gaze not to what stands between us, but what stands before us. We close the divide because we know to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside.

We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another. We seek harm to none and harmony for all.

Let the globe, if nothing else say, this is true. That even as we grieved, we grew. That even as we hurt, we hoped. That even as we tired, we tried. That we’ll forever be tied together victorious. Not because we will never, again, no defeat, but because we will never, again, sow division.

Scripture tells us to envision that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree and no one shall make them afraid.

If we’re to live up to her own time, then victory won’t lie in the blade, but in all the bridges we’ve made, that is the promise to Glade, the hill we climb, if only we dare, it’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into and how we repair it.

We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy, and this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated.

In this truth, in this faith, we trust. For while we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us.

This is the era of just redemption. We feared in its inception, we did not feel prepared to be the heirs of such a terrifying hour, but within it we found the power to author a new chapter to offer hope and laughter to ourselves.

So while once we asked, ‘How could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?’ Now we assert: ‘How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?

We will not march back to what was, but move to what shall be: a country that is bruised, but whole, benevolent, but bold, fierce, and free.

We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation.

Our blunders become their burdens, but one thing is certain: If we merge mercy with might and might with right, then love becomes our legacy and change our children’s birthright.

So let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left, with every breath my bronze-pounded chest. We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one.

We will rise through the golden hills of the West. We will rise from the windswept Northeast, where our forefathers first realized revolution. We will rise from the lake-run cities of the Midwestern states. Will rise from the sun-baked South. We will rebuild, reconcile, and recover.

In every known nook of our nation, in every corner called our country, our people, diverse and beautiful, will emerge, battered and beautiful.

When day comes we step out of the shade of flame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it, for there was always light if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it.”

This story was originally published by Mark Saunders at KGTV. The Associated Press contributed to the report.