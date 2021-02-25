Manhattan DA now in possession of Trump’s tax records, reports say

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump’s presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox’s most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

Prosecutors in the office of the Manhattan District Attorney are in possession of former President Donald Trump’s tax records, CNBC and CNN reported on Thursday.

Prosecutors served a subpoena against Trump’s accounting firm Monday, hours after the Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to keep his returns private.

CNN reports that the district attorney’s office is now in possession of millions of pages of tax documents spanning from January 2011 to August 2019.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday ended a nearly two-year legal battle over the privacy of Trump’s taxes. Attorneys are investigating the former president and his business for alleged tax fraud, but no charges have been filed as of yet.

The documents will likely not be made public, as they are subject to grand jury secrecy rules. However, the investigation could dog Trump in his post-presidency years and could hinder his attempts to run for office again should it advance further.

In a statement released following the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday, Trump called the district attorney’s investigation a “fishing expedition.”

