President Joe Biden to participate in town hall in Milwaukee on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden will be participating in a CNN town hall on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

This trip will mark one of the first stops of his presidency so far.

Biden will be “answering questions from Americans as the nation struggles to contain” COVID-19. The town hall will air live from the Pabst Theater on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET, CNN says.

The trip will be the president’s first visit to the Badger State since taking office. Biden won Wisconsin in the November election by about 20,000 votes. He visited the state three times in 2020.

The event was originally slated for 8 p.m. ET, which is the same time that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to present his budget address.

This story was originally published by TMJ4 in Milwaukee.