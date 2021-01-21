President Joe Biden participates in virtual Inaugural Prayer Service

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The Biden administration is taking quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization, part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before Wednesday’s inauguration, the Biden-Harris transition team announced its plans to “take action” to halt a U.S. withdrawal begun under Trump and work with partners to reform WHO and support its response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris began their first full day in office on Thursday with a virtual prayer event

The event, which took place virtually, featured “prayers, readings, blessings, and hymns from interfaith leaders, celebrated artists, and other inspiring voices.”

Bishop William J. Barber II, an activist and Protestant minister, delivered the sermon at Thursday’s event. The event also featured musical performances from Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle and The Clark Sisters.

The Inaugural Prayer Event is a tradition that stretches all the way back to the first president, George Washington.

The following people participated in Thursday’s program.

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church

The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, Diocesan Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Washington

The Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, Senior Rabbi, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah

Rabbi Sharon Brous, Senior Rabbi, IKAR

Jonathan Nez, President, Navajo Nation

Phefelia Nez, First Lady, Navajo Nation

The Rev. Jim Wallis, Founder and Ambassador of Sojourners

Sr. Carol Keehan, Former President and CEO, Catholic Health Association

The Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, Senior Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ

Dr. Debbie Almontaser, Senior Advisor, Emgage NY and President, Muslim Community Network

Imam Azhar Subedar, Imam, IACC

The Rev. Dr. Alexia Salvatierra, Assistant Professor of Mission and Global Transformation, Fuller Theological Seminary

Barbara Satin, Faith Work Director, The National LGBTQ Task Force

Anuttama Dasa, Global Minister of Communications, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)

Valarie Kaur, Sikh American Activist, Author of “See No Stranger”

The Rev. Dr. Gregory Knox Jones, Senior Pastor, Westminster Presbyterian Church

Bishop Vashti McKenzie, African Methodist Episcopal Church

The Rev. Dr. Paula Stone Williams, Author and Pastor, Left Hand Church

The Rev. Fred Davie, Executive Vice President, Union Theological Seminary

The Rev. Robert W. Fisher, Rector, St. John’s, Lafayette Square

The Rev. Dr. Yvette Flunder, Presiding Bishop, The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries

Emma Petty Addams, Executive Director, Mormon Women for Ethical Government

The Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Hale, Senior Pastor, Ray of Hope Christian Church

The Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Kuan, President, Claremont School of Theology

Bishop Leah Daughtry, Presiding Prelate, The House of the Lord Churches and Principal, On These Things, LLC

First Lady Robin Jackson, Brookland Baptist Church

The Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis, Senior Minister, Middle Collegiate Church

The Revd. Canon Rosemarie Logan Duncan, Canon for Worship, Washington National Cathedral

The Rev. Robert W. Lee, Pastor, Unifour Church

Sr. Norma Pimentel, Executive Director, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley

Jen Hatmaker, NYT Bestselling Author, Podcast Host, and Speaker