President-elect Joe Biden receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden received his initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Biden received his Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital and it was administered by Tabe Mase, a nurse practitioner and head of employee health services at the hospital.

With his wife, Jill, by his side, Biden received the vaccination in front of cameras as part of a growing effort to show Americans that the vaccines are safe and necessary for the nation to emerge from the pandemic.

Watch Biden get vaccinated below:

After he received his dose of the vaccine, Biden said his wife received her vaccination earlier in the day.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about. I’m looking forward to the second shot and so is Jill. She’s had her shot earlier today,” said Biden.

Biden said the Trump administration deserves some credit for getting the vaccine production off the ground with Operation Warp Speed.

The former vice president went on to urge the public to continue taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, because we’re still in the middle of a surge in cases.

He also mentioned Moderna in his remarks, which began distributing its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“It’s worth stating that this is just the beginning,” said Biden. “It’s one thing to get the vaccine out. And now Moderna is going to be on the road as well, but it’s going to take time. In the meantime, I know I don’t want to sound like a sour note here, but I hope people listen to all the experts, who are talking about the need to wear masks during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, social distance, and if you don’t have to travel, don’t travel, because we’re still in the thick of this.”

Biden joins a growing list of lawmakers who have now received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were among those were given doses Friday.

President Donald Trump hasn’t yet received the vaccine or said when he intends to.

