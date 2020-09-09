President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by right-wing Norwegian lawmaker

President Donald Trump speaks at a 19th anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian member of parliament known for his views against immigration, Fox News, The Independent and The Daily Beast report.

According to Fox News, Trump was nominated for the prize by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, for his work in attempting to bring peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said during an interview on Fox News.

While the number of Nobel Peace Prize nominees varies from year to year, more than 300 people and organizations are nominated for the 2020 prize. Trump himself was nominated for the prize in 2018 for organizing a summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. Tybring-Gjedde was among those who also submitted that nomination.

According to The Daily Beast, Tybring-Gjedde is staunchly against immigration and is known for making controversial statements about Muslims. He’s previously compared hijabs, the face coverings worn by Muslim women, to robes worn by KKK members.

Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations on Aug. 13. Later that month, Trump adviser Jared Kushner joined Israeli and UAE officials aboard a plane that marked the first commercial flight between the countries.

While normalizing relations was a significant step for the countries, significant questions about the deal remain — particularly, the UAE’s ongoing relationship with Palestine.

Four previous presidents — Barack Obama, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter — have been granted the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump has publicly campaigned for the award in the past. At a rally in Toledo earlier this year, Trump insinuated that he deserved the award.