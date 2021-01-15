LIVE: Pelosi holds presser after selecting impeachment managers for upcoming Senate trial

Impeachment managers Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., walk to the House chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped nine of her most trusted allies in the House to argue the case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The impeachment managers include the following representatives:

Jamie Raskin

Diana DeGette

David Cicilline

Joaquin Castro

Eric Swalwell

Ted Lieu

Stacey Plaskett

Madeleine Dean

Joe Neguse

All of the Democrats are lawyers and many of them have deep experience investigating the president.

DeGette of Colorado said plan to present a serious case and “finish the job” that the House started.

“It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal,” wrote Pelosi. “They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution. Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency.”

The manages face the arduous task of convincing skeptical Senate Republicans to convict Trump.

A single article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” was approved by the House on Wednesday, one week after a violent mob of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol. Lawmakers were counting the votes that cemented Trump’s election defeat at the time.

Wednesday’s vote made Trump the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. Still, the case for conviction will be tough. An impeached president has never been convicted by the U.S. Senate.

