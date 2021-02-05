Parkland survivor David Hogg plans to start pillow company to rival MyPillow, founder Mike Lindell

PARKLAND, Fla. — Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg is laying his head into entrepreneurship.

The 20-year-old gun control activist announced Thursday on Twitter that he and software developer William LeGate are starting a pillow company to rival MyPillow, which is led by founder and CEO Mike Lindell.

Hogg said he and LeGate “are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it.”

“We will have the name announced soon but we need to get through the legal process of trademarking and so on,” Hogg added.

Lindell is a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump. Lindell’s repeated and unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud led Twitter to permanently suspend his account.

The announcement came two days after Lindell’s appearance on Newsmax led anchor Bob Sellers to walk off the set in the middle of an interview that spiraled off the hinges.

LeGate posted a video sharing his thoughts on his latest endeavor.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I like pillow companies that don’t fund insurrections against the U.S. government,” LeGate said.

LeGate later boasted that he and Hogg are the top trending search on Twitter, “and we didn’t even have to overthrow democracy to do it.”

Hogg said their goal is to sell $1 million worth of pillows within the first year.

Our goal is to sell $1 million of product within our first year



“Mike isn’t going to know what hit him,” Hogg said. “This pillow fight is just getting started.”

