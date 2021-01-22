Option to identify pronouns among inclusive changes to White House website

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new feature on the White House website allows those attempting to contact the administration to identify their personal pronouns.

On the revamped website’s “contact us” menu, there’s now a dropdown list where you can select “they/them” and other gender-inclusive options.

The change reflects President Joe Biden’s commitment to diversity and his administration’s support of the LGBTQ+ community. It was quickly noticed by the public, including by GLADD, which applauded the inclusive action.

“On Day One, the Biden administration has taken immediate steps to include trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people in the conversation,” said GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Pronouns matter, and adding inclusive pronouns to a contact form is more than just a demonstration of allyship. Research has shown that recognition and respect of our pronouns can make all the difference for our health and wellbeing—especially when it comes to LGBTQ youth.”

The Biden administration made other changes as well, such as the inclusion of a Spanish version of the site. If you click on “Español,” you’re taken to a page with the headline “LA CASA BLANCA.” The Spanish-language site was removed during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Also on the website, the White House has priorities page, which lists the following as main concerns: COVID-19, climate, racial equity, economy, health care, immigration, and restoring America’s global standing.

In a statement, the White House said it’s also working toward conforming to an established set of accessibility guidelines in an effort to help make website content accessible to all users, including those with sensory, cognitive and mobility disabilities.

“This commitment to accessibility for all begins with this site and our efforts to ensure all functionality and all content is accessible to all Americans,” the statement says.

Also, in the back-end of the website, people have discovered a message for tech savvy people that reads, “If you’re reading this, we need your help building back better.” The message includes a link to apply to the U.S. Digital Service, a group of technologists that works to modernize government services, The New York Times reports.

