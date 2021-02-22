MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion

FILE – In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Lindell, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, who has continued to push the notion of election fraud since Trump lost to Joe Biden in the presidential election in November, said his products will no longer be carried in the stores of some retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Dominion Voting Systems sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for defamation on Monday, seeking a reported $1.3 billion payout for continuing to push false accusations that the company was behind widespread fraud that swung the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, says Lindell “launched a defamatory marketing campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion,” according to Axios.

Dominion makes the software that powers millions of voting machines throughout the country. For months, Lindell — an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump — has pushed conspiracy theories alleging Dominion machines caused widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, despite little evidence backing his claims and numerous courts throwing out those allegations.

Dominion has already filed lawsuits against Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over similar claims they’ve made.

Lindell has been a staple on Fox News for about a decade. He began by running dozens of ads on the network for his MyPillow products and in recent years has become a regular political pundit on the network.

In January, Lindell was photographed entering the White House days before Trump left office with a set of notes that included the term “martial law,” according to the New York Times. Days later, Lindell was permanently banned from Twitter for repeated violations of the site’s policies on spreading election misinformation.

Lindell has even floated a run for governor in his home state of Minnesota.

