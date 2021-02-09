More than 200 people charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

More than 200 people have now been charged in connection with the riot that occurred last month at the U.S. Capitol.

That’s according to announcements provided by the U.S. Justice Department.

According to CNN, the milestone was reached mere hours before the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Some of the defendants were charged for assaulting police officers, while several Proud Boys were also arrested.

According to NBC News, one father told officials that it was his son’s birthday, and he wanted to make it memorable.

According to data from the Justice Department, those charged came from 37 states, with Pennsylvania, Texas, and New York topping the list.

Federal agents are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who planted pipe bombs during the riot.

Four people, including three officers, have died since the insurgence.