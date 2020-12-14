Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell leaves Republican Party over efforts to overturn 2020 Presidential Election

Retiring Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell says he is leaving the Republican Party over efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

Mitchell revealed he would become an Independent in an interview with CNN. The Congressman who represents Michigan’s thumb told the network he wrote to GOP leaders and notified them of his decision.

He also requested that the Clerk of the House change his party affiliation.

Grand Rapids area Congressman Justin Amash took similar actions in 2019, before becoming a Libertarian earlier this year. Amash did not run for reelection this year.

Mitchell announced he would not run for reelection in July of 2019. Republican Lisa McClain won the general election and will take over the 10th District once the new Congress is sworn in next month.

This story was first reported by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.