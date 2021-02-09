Man who wore horns at riot, ‘QAnon Shaman’ apologizes for storming Capitol

Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

PHOENIX — An Arizona man who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns now says he regrets storming the building and expressed disappointment with former President Donald Trump.

In a statement released late Monday through his attorney, Jacob Chansley, also known to some as QAnon Shaman, said he has re-evaluated his life since being jailed on charges stemming from the riot.

“I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there. Period,” Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, said in the statement.

“I was wrong. Period,” the statement said.

Chansley’s attorney, Al Watkins, said his client’s apology wasn’t self-serving, but rather a genuine expression of culpability.

Chansley faces a six-count federal indictment, including two felonies and four misdemeanors:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building

Chansley was among hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to vote to certify Joe Biden’s win.