Lawyer says laptop taken from Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot still hasn’t been recovered

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A defense lawyer said a laptop stolen from the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol attack hasn’t been recovered by investigators.

Public defender A.J. Kramer told a federal judge Tuesday that investigators didn’t find it in 22-year-old Riley Jean Williams’ car or home in Harrisburg.

In an affidavit filed earlier this month, a romantic partner of Williams told investigators that she had stolen a “laptop or hard drive” from Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The partner also told the FBI that Williams was attempting to sell the information from the computer to the Russians through a connection she had in the country.

One of Pelosi’s aides later confirmed that a laptop had been stolen from her office, but that it was only used for presentations.

Prosecutors said there’s evidence Williams directed others to delete data after the attack. A judge in Washington restricted Williams’ internet access while she awaits trial.