Lawmakers want Capitol Police officer’s ‘heroic’ actions recognized with Congressional Gold medal

A flag that reads “Treason” is visible on the ground in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Soon after the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, images were shared showing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman standing in front of a crowd of rioters who had just stormed into the building.

Several media outlets reported how Goodman redirected the mob away from lawmakers, who were at that moment trying to escape from chambers. Video shared on Twitter showed Goodman placing himself between the mob and the doors leading to the Senate floor, he then lured the crowd around a corner to another corridor where there were additional members of law enforcement.

Now, a group of lawmakers from both parties are asking that Officer Goodman be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal for his heroic actions.

Representatives Nancy Mace, Emanuel Cleaver and Charlie Crist introduced a bill asking to give Goodman the award “for his bravery and quick thinking during last week’s insurrection at the United States Capitol.”

When Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between Members of Congress & the mob, he selflessly redirected their fury on himself so they could escape. @RepCharlieCrist, @repcleaver, & I urge he be honored w/ the Congressional Gold Medal. READ: https://t.co/iOC3dz6Tdw pic.twitter.com/utnOddD8JR — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2021

“The actions of Officer Goodman were heroic and represent the best of law enforcement,” said Rep. Mace in a written statement about the bill.

“I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country,” added Rep. Crist.

Five people died in the violent siege on the Capitol last week, including a Capitol Police officer, and dozens were injured. More than 100 people have been arrested or are facing charges, so far, in connection with the riot.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021