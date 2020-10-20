Kamala Harris holds virtual early voting rally in Milwaukee

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Shaw University during a campaign visit in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With two weeks left until Election Day, Sen. Kamala Harris held a virtual rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The “Get Out the Early Vote” rally marked the first day of in-person voting in the swing state of Wisconsin, as well as Harris’ birthday, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other Milwaukee leaders also attended the virtual event.

Watch the rally below:

Ivanka Trump also visited Milwaukee for an in-person campaign event on Tuesday.

This story was originally published by Jackson Danbeck at WTMJ.