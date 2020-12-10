Joe Biden taps Susan Rice as domestic policy adviser, Denis McDonough for VA

National Politics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Susan Rice

FILE – In this July 7, 2016, file photo, national security adviser Susan Rice on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden is naming Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is naming Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

The role will give her broad sway over his administration’s approach to immigration, health care and racial inequality and elevates the prominence of the position in the West Wing.

He is also nominating former President Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff Denis McDonough as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The sprawling agency has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years.

In tapping Rice and McDonough for the roles, Biden is continuing to stockpile his administration with prominent alumni of the Obama administration.

Under Obama, Rice served as National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2017. She was also a U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations and a member of the Cabinet from 2009 to 2013.

As for McDonough, he served as White House chief of staff from 2013 to 2017. Prior to that, he was Principal Deputy National Security Advisor from 2010 to 2013.

