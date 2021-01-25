Inspector general investigating whether DOJ officials tried to overturn 2020 election

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo an American flag flies outside of the Justice Department building in Washington. The elite Russian hackers who gained access to computer systems of federal agencies last year didn’t bother trying to break one-by-one into the networks of each department. Instead, they got inside by sneaking malicious code into a software update pushed out to thousands of government agencies and private companies. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, FIle)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General is beginning an investigation into whether any former or current DOJ officials “engaged in an improper attempt” to have the justice department seek to alter the outcome of the presidential election.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced the investigation Monday and said it will encompass all relevant allegations that may arise that are within the scope of the office’s jurisdiction.

“The OIG has jurisdiction to investigate allegations concerning the conduct of former and current DOJ employees,” said the office in a statement. “The OIG’s jurisdiction does not extend to allegations against other government officials.”

The launch of the investigation comes after The New York Times reported Sunday that former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark had been discussing a plan with then-President Donald Trump to get rid of acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen and try to challenge the results of the 2020 race. The Washington Post reports Trump entertained the plan in early January.

The OIG said it released its statement to reassure the public that an appropriate agency is investigating the allegations. It said it will not comment further until the probe is completed.

“When our investigation is concluded, we will proceed with our usual process for releasing our findings publicly in accordance with relevant laws, and DOJ and OIG policies,” wrote OIG.