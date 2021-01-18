In video, Melania Trump bids farewell to role of first lady

WASHINGTON, D.C. – First lady Melania Trump bid farewell to the American people in a video Monday as she and President Donald Trump prepare to leave the White House on Wednesday.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

Throughout the past four years, Melania has focused on an initiative called “Be Best,” which sought to encourage children to “be best” in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional and physical health.

In her video, Melania said her initiative had three pillars – wellbeing, online safety and opioid abuse. She took the opportunity to tout some of the program’s successes.

“In a few short years, I have raised awareness of how to keep children safe online,” she said. “We’ve made incredible progress on our nation’s drug epidemic and how it affects the lives of newborns and families. And we have given a voice to our most vulnerable children in our foster care system.”

She said her passion for helping children succeed drove her policy initiatives as first lady.

“I launched ‘Be Best’ to ensure that we as Americans are doing all we can to take care of the next generation,” she said.

She went on to ask all Americans to be ambassadors of her “Be Best” initiative.

“To focus on what unites us, to raise above what divides us, to always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself,” she said. “Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America’s legacy of rising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith.”

In stark contrast to the recent deadly riot held at the U.S. Capitol on behalf of her husband’s efforts to overturn the election, Melania spoke out against violence.

“Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and never be justified.”

At the end of her video, she expressed gratitude for being able to serve as first lady.

“No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your first lady. To all the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever. Thank you.”

