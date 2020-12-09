Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

attends the T&C Philanthropy Summit with screening of “Generosity Of Eye” at Lincoln Center with Town & Country on May 28, 2014 in New York City.

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement released Wednesday by President-elect Biden’s transition office and his son.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the statement from Hunter Biden reads.

The Biden-Harris transition team’s statement reads, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Hunter Biden has long been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections. Trump and his supporters also raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages from the Associated Press seeking comment.