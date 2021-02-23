Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny co-writing mystery novel

This combination photo shows former secretary of state Hillary Clinton at the premiere of the Hulu documentary “Hillary” in New York on March 4, 2020, left, and a portrait of author Louise Penny. Clinton is teaming up with Penny on the novel “State of Terror,” out Oct. 12, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, left, and Jean-Francois Bérubé via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world’s better-known fans of mystery novels is Hillary Rodham Clinton.

And now she’s writing one.

Clinton is teaming up with her friend, the mystery writer Louise Penny, on “State of Terror.”

It has a plot that might occur to someone of Clinton’s background.

A new secretary of state who is working in the administration of a rival politician tries to solve a wave of terrorist attacks.

According to The Associated Press, the main character will be “tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most.”

The novel comes out on Oct. 12.

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, collaborated with James Patterson on the thriller “The President is Missing” and on a new novel, “The President’s Daughter,” which comes out in June.