Goodyear CEO: Employees can wear pro-police apparel, but no attire supporting political candidates

by: Alex Hider

Posted: / Updated:
In this Nov. 30, 2017 photo a Goodyear logo is attached to the front of a Goodyear Auto Service Center, in Stoneham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In an open letter published Thursday, Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer said that the company would allow employees to wear pro-police apparel while on the job, but still asks that workers not wear apparel in support of a political candidate or party.

The letter follows media reports from earlier this week that a Goodyear factory in Topeka, Kansas, asked employees not to wear “MAGA Attire” or “All Lives Matter” apparel but would allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ+ apparel while on the job. The report prompted calls for a boycott of Goodyear tires from President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Kramer clarified that the presentation that was the subject of media reports was “created by a plant employee,” was not “approve or distributed by Goodyear corporate.”

He also said that employees “can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities.”

Kramer also clarified that Goodyear does not endorse any “political organization, party or candidate” and added that employees should continue to refrain from wearing political attire at work.

Trump specifically mentioned Goodyear’s restrictions on wearing “Make America Great Again” caps in his call for a boycott on Wednesday. Under Kramer’s stipulations, such caps would still be prohibited for Goodyear employees at work.

Goodyear is the largest manufacturer of tires in America, and one of the largest employers in its corporate headquarters of Akron, Ohio.

Later on Wednesday, the general manager of NASCAR team Go Fas Racing told Fox Business that one of the team’s cars, which is sponsored by the Trump campaign, would need to race on Goodyear tires due to a NASCAR advertising agreement. Air Force 1 and the President’s limo also ride on Goodyear tires, according to AP photos.

Goodyear tires are seen on President Donald Trump’s limousine, nicknamed “the Beast,” after his arrival at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Washington. Trump returned to the White House by motorcade from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., after a trip to Old Forge, Pa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The landing gear of Air Force One are fitted with specially-made Goodyear tires, at Joint Base Andrews in Suitland, Md., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Trump is urging people not to buy tires from Goodyear amid claims that the Ohio-based manufacturer has banned his MAGA campaign hats. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

