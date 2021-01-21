Florida state rep hopes to rename highway in honor of former President Donald Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini, R-Lake County, announced Tuesday that during the current legislative session he will be sponsoring an amendment in the hopes of renaming U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini tweeted.

U.S. 27 is a 481-mile-long roadway that runs north and south from Miami up through to Tallahassee in the panhandle portion of the state.

U.S. 27 runs through the northside of Tallahassee and is better known as North Monroe Street. It also continues through the eastern half of the city as Apalachee Parkway once reaching Florida’s Capitol building.

While Sabatini’s bill would only rename the portion of the highway that runs through Florida, U.S. 27 runs north through five states before ending in Indiana.

This story was originally published by WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida.