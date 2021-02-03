Florida city declares first week of February ‘Donald J. Trump week’

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WTXL) — A city in Florida has officially declared the first week of February “Donald J. Trump week.”

Leaders in the city of Frostproof made the proclamation Monday night, according to City Council Member Austin Gravley.

Under the declaration, Feb. 1 through Feb. 6 will be recognized as Donald J. Trump week in Frostproof each year.

Trump was heavily favored in Frostproof during the 2020 election, according to the proclamation.

“Former President Donald J. Trump was overwhelmingly supported, and received 76.43% of the votes in Frostproof, Florida, Precinct 537, won the state of Florida twice and received more votes than any incumbent in United States History,” the proclamation states.

Frostproof has a population of about 3,100 people.

This story originally reported on WTXL.com.