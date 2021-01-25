Dominion Voting Systems suing Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion, reports say

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington. Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to “step up” and award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin File)

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion, claiming Giuliani made defamatory statements about the company in pushing states to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to several media outlets.

NBC News and CNN report that Dominion has accused Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, of making “false and defamatory” statements about the company in media appearances, on his Twitter account and on his radio show.

According to the New York Times, Dominion accuses Giuliani of pushing a “‘viral disinformation campaign about Dominion’ made up of ‘demonstrably false’ allegations.”

In the weeks following the election, Giuliani claimed without evidence that Dominion software swung the election from Trump to Biden. Allegations of widespread voter fraud have been thrown out of courts at every level, all the way up to the Supreme Court.

In the weeks since Giuliani began pushing to overturn the results of the 2020 election based on the misinformation campaign, the chairman of the New York State Senate has requested that Giuliani be stripped of his license to practice law in the state.

According to CNN, Dominion has also previously filed a lawsuit against Sidney Powell, who also worked on Trump’s legal team in the months following the election.

The company has also sent “preservation notices” to the Trump campaign and other prominent Trump supporters like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, which require them to save emails, messages and other pertinent documents about the company in the event of a lawsuit.