Democrats plan to vote Thursday on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees

In this Jan. 4, 2021, photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., center, stands with other GOP freshmen during an event at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A top Democrat says the House will vote Thursday on removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer in a statement. “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

The statement from the No. 2 House Democrat intensifies the stakes over the Georgia Republican’s online embrace of conspiracy theories and violent racist views.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also broke his silence on Greene with a statement released Wednesday. In it, he signaled that he won’t remove the congresswoman from her committees and he spoke out against the vote to oust her.

McCarthy said he met with Greene and made it clear that he and the House Republican Conference condemn her comments on school shootings, political violence and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

McCarthy went on to accuse the Democrats of “choosing to raise the temperature” by taking a vote on Greene’s removal.

“I understand that Marjorie’s comments have caused deep wounds to many and as a result, I offered Majority Leader Hoyer a path to lower the temperature and address these concerns. Instead of coming together to do that, the Democrats are choosing to raise the temperature by taking the unprecedented step to further their partisan power grab regarding the committee assignments of the other party,” he wrote.

The remarks from Hoyer and McCarthy come as showdowns approach over Greene and Rep. Liz Cheney, who’ve antagonized opposing wings of a GOP struggling to define itself without Donald Trump in the White House.

Pro-Trump Republicans want to remove Cheney from her post as No. 3 House Republican after she voted last month to impeach Trump.

