Could future stimulus checks be delayed because of an impeachment trial?

FILE – This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday night will announce plans for COVID economic relief once he takes office.

Additional stimulus checks are expected.

But could more relief be delayed because of the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate?

HISTORY OF IMPEACHMENT TRIALS

President Bill Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial lasted 37 days.

President Donald Trump’s 2020 impeachment trial lasted 21 days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who remains in charge until the Georgia results are certified and Vice President-elect Harris is sworn in, has said January 19th would be the earliest an impeachment trial could begin.

President-elect Biden takes office on the 20th.

COVID RELIEF TAKES TIME

While on paper President-elect Biden has the votes to pass another stimulus check bill without Republicans, negotiations tend to take time on Capitol Hill with any major piece of legislation and Democrats will likely want to clarify details.

That process takes time.

Earlier this week, Biden said he hoped the Senate could do both at the same time, hinting he wants the impeachment trial to consume half the day and his agenda to consume the other half.

“We have to check with the parliamentarian to see if we can bifurcate this, can you do half day dealing with impeachment and half day getting my people nominated and confirmed as well as moving on the package,” Biden said.