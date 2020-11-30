Congress returns with coronavirus aid, federal funding unresolved

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo the morning sun illuminates the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. After months of shadowboxing amid a tense and toxic campaign, Capitol Hill’s main players are returning to Washington for one final, perhaps futile, attempt at deal making on a challenging menu of year-end business. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to Washington for one last attempt at deal-making this year.

The only absolute must-do is preventing a government shutdown when a temporary spending bill expires on Dec. 11.

Lawmakers are also debating whether to deliver another round of coronavirus relief before President Donald Trump leaves office.

A virus bill would provide funding for vaccines and testing, for reopening schools and for helping small businesses. However, the parties remain divided on the details and the cost.

The Associated Press found that some of the prominent obstacles appear to be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s demand for state and local government aid, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s demand for a liability shield for businesses reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Failure to pass a measure would push virus aid to the top of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

