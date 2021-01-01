Congress overrides President Trump veto of defense bill

The Senate has voted to override a presidential veto on a national defense bill. This is the first time Congress has voted to override a veto from President Donald Trump.

President Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act, NDAA, last week. He said he was opposed to the bill because it included guidance for the military to rename bases named for Confederate military leaders, and did not include language to strip social media companies from protections they get under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Voting in the Senate is still open, however a two-thirds majority to override has already been reached, according to multiple reports. The bill passed originally in the Senate 84-13.

The House of Representatives voted to override the president’s veto on Monday.

The NDAA is a large bill that sets priorities and funding for the military for the next year, and includes money for soldiers and military projects.

Trump has vetoed nine bills during his presidency, as mentioned, this is the first time both the House and Senate have voted to override one.