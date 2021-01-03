Congress begins new session amid COVID-19, GOP push against Biden

National Politics

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Congress

Washington DC, United States landmark. National Capitol building with US flag.

WASHINGTON — Congress is preparing to convene for a new session with lawmakers sworn into office during a tumultuous period.

A relative handful of Republicans are working to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, and a surge of coronavirus infections is imposing limits at the Capitol.

When lawmakers gather Sunday, Nancy Pelosi is set to be reelected as House speaker by fellow Democrats, who retain the majority but with the slimmest margin in 20 years.

Opening the Senate could be among Mitch McConnell’s final acts as majority leader. Republican control depends on Tuesday’s runoff elections for two Senate seats in Georgia.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss