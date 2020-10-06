Citigroup manager terminated after linked to QAnon website, reports say

In this May 14, 2020, photo, a person carries a sign supporting QAnon at a protest rally in Olympia, Wash., against Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state stay-at-home orders made in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy fiction spread largely through the internet, centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. It is based on cryptic postings by the anonymous “Q,” purportedly a government insider. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Citigroup has terminated a manager following an investigation into his role operating a prominent website dedicated to QAnon conspiracy theory, according to Bloomberg .

Jason Gelinas was placed on paid leave in mid-September after he was identified by Logically.ai as the operator of QMap.pub and it’s affiliated apps.

“Mr. Gelinas is no longer employed by Citi,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg . “Our code of conduct includes specific policies that employees are required to adhere to, and when breaches are identified, the firm takes action.”

Gelinas was a manager in Citigroup;s technology department. The company says employees have to disclose outside business activity where they receive compensation.

Gelinas was reportedly earning about $3,000 a month from a crowdfunding site supporting the QAnon site he ran. He says the money helped cover the monthly operating costs.

QMap once drew a reported 10 million visitors a month over the summer. Once Gelinas was identified, the site was taken down.

QAnon began a few years ago as a single conspiracy theory. It has grown in both followers and beliefs since then.

The main conspiracy claims dozens of politicians and A-list celebrities work with governments around the world to engage in child sex abuse. Followers also believe there is a “deep state” effort to kill President Donald Trump.

Shared conspiracies of the group now include baseless theories on mass shootings and elections.