California Gov. Newsom recall organizers collect more than 1.5 million signatures

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a possible recall election as the nation’s most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers for “Recall Gavin 2020” said Friday they have surpassed the 1.5 million signatures required to place the proposal on this year’s ballot. The signatures still need to be verified. Once verified and approved, the recall election would happen sometime over the summer.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said he opposes the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. In a tweet, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that Biden and Newsom share interests in addressing the climate crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Recall adviser Randy Economy says interest is higher since it was revealed Newsom dined with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling state residents to stay home and not socialize.

Several previous attempts to recall the governor faded, but the current effort has been gaining momentum with more Californians upset over health orders that have closed school campuses and businesses.

This story was first published by Krista Summerville at KGTV in San Diego, California.