Biden signs three executive orders aimed at tackling climate change

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and green jobs, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks outlining his administration’s efforts to fight climate change on Wednesday and sign executive orders regarding oil and gas leasing.

“In my view, we’ve waited way too long to deal with this climate issue…it’s time to act,” Biden said.

Biden signed three executive orders on Wednesday, which placed a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, established domestic and international commissions on fighting climate change, charged the federal government with replacing thousands of vehicles with zero-emission electric vehicles and promised to allow federal climate scientists to do their jobs without political interference.

Despite the moratorium on oil and gas drilling, Biden again reassured Americans that he does not plan to ban natural gas fracking throughout the country.

Biden has already taken several steps to restore efforts to fight climate change that had been done away with under the Trump administration.

On his first day in office, Biden signed an order re-affirming the country’s commitment to the Paris climate accord — an agreement signed by nearly 200 countries in 2015 that promised a reduction of carbon emissions in the years to come. Former President Donald Trump had promised to leave the agreement in 2017.

Biden also announced a 60-day suspension of new drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters last week.

The orders signed by Biden on Wednesday are just the latest in a string of dozens of he’s signed during his short time in office.

On Tuesday, Biden signed several orders to re-affirm his administration’s efforts in fighting for racial equity. On Monday, Biden signed orders that attempted to strengthen federal government rules requiring the purchase of American-made goods.

Biden, who will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, will deliver remarks from the White House at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.