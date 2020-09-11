Biden, Pence greet each other with elbow bump as they cross paths at 9/11 event

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Joe Biden and Mike Pence crossed paths at a 9/11 memorial service in New York on Friday.

The former and current vice presidents were both masked and greeted each other with an elbow bump to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The opponents were at Ground Zero to honor the lives lost there during the terrorist attacks 19 years ago. Their exchange on the anniversary of the 2001 attacks represents a brief pause to an already bitter presidential campaign.

At the NYC event organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Pence and his wife read Bible passages. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo were also in attendance.

Friday afternoon, Biden is expected to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, which honors the passengers who stopped the terrorists who hijacked their plane from reaching their presumed target, the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump spoke at the site’s annual memorial ceremony Friday morning. The two nominees are not expected to cross paths.

