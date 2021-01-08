Biden on Trump impeachment: ‘What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide’

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens as President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden says it’s up to Congress whether to pursue a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, but he expected lawmakers to be ready to move on his agenda as soon as he is inaugurated.

“What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide, but I’m going to have to and they’re going to have to be ready to hit the ground running, because when Kamala and I are sworn in, we’re going to be introducing, immediately, significant pieces of legislation that will deal with the virus, deal with the economy, and deal with economic growth,” said Biden. “So, we’re going to do our job and the Congress can decide how to proceed with theirs.”

Biden’s comments to reporters came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Friday letter to lawmakers that House Democrats would move to impeach Trump again if he did not resign immediately.

Pelosi and other lawmakers have pressured Trump to step down after Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that lawmakers in both parties said was incited by Trump.

Asked what he’d tell lawmakers about Pelosi’s push for impeachment, Biden responded, “I’d tell them that’s a decision for the Congress to make. I’m focused on my job.”

Biden added that he would be speaking with Pelosi and Democratic leadership later Friday.

When pressed on whether he think Trump should remain in office, Biden said he’s unfit to serve as the commander in chief.

“I’ve been saying now for well over a year, he’s not fit to serve, he’s not fit to serve. He’s one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America, so the idea that I think he shouldn’t be out of office yesterday is not the issue,” said Biden.

Biden says he believes it’s important to “get on with the business of getting him out of office” and that the quickest way that will happen is him being sworn in on Jan. 20.

“What action happens before or after that is a judgment for the Congress to make, but that is what I’m looking forward to – him leaving office,” said Biden.

As for the fact that Trump doesn’t plan on attending his inauguration, Biden said it’s “one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It’s a good thing him not showing up.”

