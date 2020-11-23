Biden makes more administration picks, with Kerry tapped to lead climate efforts

National Politics

by: Kyle Hicks, Henry Rosoff

Posted: / Updated:
Biden appoints Kerry to lead climate team, announces other administration picks

Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at a campaign stop for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the South Slope Community Center, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in North Liberty, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-elect Joe Biden has announced more nominees and appointees for key national security, foreign policy and treasury positions.

Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as Secretary of the Treasury, The Associated Press and other outlets report. The 74-year-old would be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department.

Biden’s White House transition team announced Monday that former Secretary of State John Kerry will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change. His official title will be Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

As for Director of National Intelligence, the transition team says Biden will nominate Avril Haines, a former Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council.

The transition team also said Biden will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas for the Secretary of Homeland Security position. He previously served as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Obama-Biden administration. If confirmed, the transition team says Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and Latino to lead DHS.

As for Director of National Intelligence, the transition team says Biden will nominate Avril Haines, a former Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council.

The transition team also confirmed that Biden plans to nominate Antony Blinken to serve as Secretary of State in his administration. He served as Deputy Secretary of State during the Obama-Biden administration, the nation’s second highest ranking diplomat.

Additionally, Biden will appoint Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She’ll return to public service after retiring from a 35-year career with the U.S. Foreign Service in 2017.

Lastly, the transition team named Jake Sullivan as a National Security Advisor. He currently serves as a senior policy advisor to Biden and formerly served as Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden in the Obama-Biden administration.

According to a press release obtained by ABC reporter Milly Nagle, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will formally announce their picks on Tuesday.

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have chosen experienced crisis-tested leaders who are ready to hit the ground running on day one,” the release says. “These officials will start working immediately to rebuild our institutions, renew and reimagine American leadership to keep Americans safe at home and abroad, and address the defining challenges of our time – from infectious disease, to terrorism, nuclear proliferation, cyber threats and climate change.”

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs