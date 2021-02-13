GOP leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump: AP source

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference on Dec. 15, 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president’s impeachment trial.

That’s according to a source familiar with McConnell’s thinking who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Word of McConnell’s decision came Saturday before what is expected to be a final day in the historic trial on the charge that Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Closely watched, the Republican leader’s views carry sway among GOP senators and are likely to influence others weighing their votes.

A two-thirds vote of the Senate would be needed for Trump’s conviction.