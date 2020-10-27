Barrett officially sworn in at Supreme Court as issues important to Trump await

In this image provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., right, administers the Judicial Oath to Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Washington as Judge Barrett’s husband, Jesse M. Barrett, holds the Bible. (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett has been formally sworn in as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath Tuesday morning at the court in Washington D.C.

Barrett’s first votes on the court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her.

The court is weighing a plea from President Donald Trump to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from the Trump campaign and Republicans to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

It’s not certain Barrett will take part in these issues.

