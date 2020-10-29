Zeta barrels northeast after battering storm-weary coast, killing at least 1

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2110 GMT (5:10 p.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — At least one person has died after Zeta, then a hurricane, pounded New Orleans and much of the Gulf Coast with heavy rains and howling winds.

The fast-moving Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm as it barrels northeast after causing havoc along the coast.

The hurricane rapidly made its way through Mississippi and Alabama with strong gusty winds, heavy rains and dangerous storm surge.

The storm ripped apart roofs and knocked out power to more than 630,000 customers in three states.

A Louisiana coroner said a man died after being electrocuted by downed power lines.

Officials made a repeated call for residents to stay inside after the storm passed and not go outside in the dark to assess damage.

In the Mississippi city of Waveland, Mayor Mike Smith told WLOX-TV that he was expecting to see a lot of damage Thursday morning.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected Thursday to tour the coastal regions hardest hit by the storm.

Forecasters said the Category 2 storm made landfall in southeastern Louisiana with 110 mph winds that pushed seawater ashore.

It later weakened to a Category 1, before being downgraded again to a tropical storm early Thursday morning.

Tropical storm warnings extend through north Georgia into the Carolinas.