Young Black women find inspiration in Harris selection

NEW YORK CITY — The announcement of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate inspired women of color of several generations, including 14-year-old Savannah Harrison.

“If she can do it, I can also,” Savannah told PIX11.

Savannah feels a deep connection to Harris’ life story.

“I actually do want to go to Howard, an HBCU,” she said. “And she is a lawyer and that’s also what I want to do when I get older.”

For the high school freshman, watching the first woman of color to join a major political party’s presidential ticket means “kids and black girls in the future have a better life outcome because of what she’s doing.”

PIX11 also spoke with several college students, including Bezawit Tefera, who grew to admire Harris while watching her grill some of the most powerful men in Washington in Senate hearings and presidential debates.

“I think she really asked hard hitting questions,” Tefera said.

For many Black women,Harris’ selection represented a full-circle moment after fighting for generations to have their voices heard and political aspirations recognized.

In Detroit, writer and political activist China Cochran said Harris being on the Democratic ticket tells Black girls they can be president.

A veteran Democratic political strategist in South Carolina, Antjuan Seawright, said the pick signals the future of the Democratic Party and rewards a group of people who have been the party’s political glue.

The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Alicia Garza, said she is hopeful the Biden-Harris ticket will rise to meet the moment.